Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,102 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of CTO Realty Growth worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $232.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.