Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up 2.7% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,820 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,292,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,203 shares during the period.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NetEase stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

