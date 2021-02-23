Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$26.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$212,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,310.50. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $439,769 in the last quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

