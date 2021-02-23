Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 4.4%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.15 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 160.20 ($2.09). Approximately 44,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 60,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.04. The firm has a market cap of £35.54 million and a P/E ratio of -19.54.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

