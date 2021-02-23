Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 884,912 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPRT. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

WPRT stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

