Royce & Associates LP Purchases 78,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.32% of United Therapeutics worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $178.68.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.