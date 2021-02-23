Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of NVMI opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

