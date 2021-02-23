Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.21% of Axcelis Technologies worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,595. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

