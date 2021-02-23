Royce & Associates LP Has $29.94 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $29,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,613 shares of company stock worth $11,296,631. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.