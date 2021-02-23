Royce & Associates LP Has $25.84 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.