Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $219,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,463.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 701,010 shares of company stock valued at $38,509,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

