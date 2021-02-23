Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pool by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $314.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

