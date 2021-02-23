Royce & Associates LP Buys 104,400 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.21% of Axcelis Technologies worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,256 shares of company stock worth $1,650,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

ACLS opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.