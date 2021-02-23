Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 279.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.71% of International Money Express worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,286,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 163,314 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,084,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in International Money Express by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $7,050,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 27.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.