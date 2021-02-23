Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RCL opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

