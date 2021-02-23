Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 411,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,995,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.