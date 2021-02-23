Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,084 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $467.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.