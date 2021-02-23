Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 13,741 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

