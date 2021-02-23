Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,646 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EnerSys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in EnerSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

