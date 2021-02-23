Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,862,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after buying an additional 73,331 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

