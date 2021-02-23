Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.98 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $222.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

