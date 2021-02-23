Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

CNOB opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $947.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

