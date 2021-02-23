Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.64, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.80.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

