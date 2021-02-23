Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $19.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $417.39. 118,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,201. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.57 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.72.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,757 shares of company stock worth $296,324,957. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

