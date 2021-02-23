Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,584 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.