RMR Wealth Builders Sells 7,819 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

