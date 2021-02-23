RMR Wealth Builders Sells 6,383 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

