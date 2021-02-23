RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

