RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RLX opened at $19.84 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.