RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:RLX opened at $19.84 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
About RLX Technology
