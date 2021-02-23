RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE:RLI opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

