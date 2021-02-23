RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Shares Down 1%

Shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $40.42. Approximately 4,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.05% of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

