Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock traded down C$2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,244. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.