Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.50 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

NYSE RBA opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

