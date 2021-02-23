RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 5th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.