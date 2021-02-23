Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) rose 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 9,281,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,345,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

