Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.