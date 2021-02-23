Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $55.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
