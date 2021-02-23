Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.89.

Revolve Group stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 216,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $4,891,884.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,034.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

