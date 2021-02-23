Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $893,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 over the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

