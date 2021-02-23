Reviewing Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerner and Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.69 billion 3.82 $529.45 million $2.41 29.42 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Cerner has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.04, indicating that its share price is 604% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerner and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 2 5 10 0 2.47 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner presently has a consensus price target of $79.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cerner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 14.28% 18.14% 10.81% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cerner beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

