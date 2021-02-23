Reviewing Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) & AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIA Group and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.31 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $14.30 billion 0.59 $870.00 million $13.35 9.31

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reinsurance Group of America.

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AIA Group and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 2 2 3 0 2.14

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus price target of $114.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.61%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than AIA Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America 3.64% 5.43% 0.80%

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats AIA Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

