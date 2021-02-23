Reviewing Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 31.88% 14.92% 1.48% Business First Bancshares 14.98% 8.71% 0.94%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Parke Bancorp and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Business First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Business First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.80%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $83.38 million 2.66 $29.84 million N/A N/A Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 4.10 $23.77 million $1.80 12.59

Parke Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Business First Bancshares.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Business First Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates a branch office in Northfield, New Jersey; two branch offices in Washington Township, New Jersey; a branch office in Galloway Township, New Jersey; a branch office in Collingswood, New Jersey; a branch in center city Philadelphia; and a branch in Chinatown in Philadelphia. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 48 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

