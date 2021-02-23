Reviewing ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC and ImaginOn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.46 billion 11.45 $130.70 million $1.85 77.27 ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than ImaginOn.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and ImaginOn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 8.96% 16.53% 6.29% ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of ImaginOn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PTC and ImaginOn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 3 13 0 2.81 ImaginOn 0 0 0 0 N/A

PTC presently has a consensus target price of $117.20, indicating a potential downside of 18.01%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than ImaginOn.

Volatility and Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImaginOn has a beta of 18.79, indicating that its share price is 1,779% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats ImaginOn on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality (AR) experiences; Vuforia Expert Capture that chronicles the real-time movements of a person wearing an AR headset; Vuforia Engine technology for application development; Vuforia Chalk, a collaboration and remote assistance solution; and Vuforia Spatial Toolbox technology to accelerate the development of spatial computing prototypes and use cases. In addition, it offers Onshape, a cloud-native multi-tenant platform that unites computer-aided design with data management, collaboration tools, and real-time analytics; Creo, a suite of product design software, which provides capabilities for design, real-time simulation, additive manufacturing, design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, virtual prototyping, and other design functions; and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. Further, the company provides Integrity, an application lifecycle management solution; Servigistics, service parts management solution; and consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ImaginOn

Imaginon, Inc., an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Carlos, California.

