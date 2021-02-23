Reviewing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 12.96 $238.77 million $1.74 24.57 Agree Realty $187.48 million 20.25 $80.08 million $3.08 20.53

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74% Agree Realty 39.39% 4.76% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 2 7 0 2.60 Agree Realty 0 0 8 1 3.11

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $39.36, indicating a potential downside of 7.94%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $74.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

