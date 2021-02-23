Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,051,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after buying an additional 246,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,888,000 after buying an additional 462,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

