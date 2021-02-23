Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $65.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,018 shares of company stock worth $13,316,440. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

