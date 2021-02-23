Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Stephens lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $239,337.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

