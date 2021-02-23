Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 292 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $177.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

