Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

