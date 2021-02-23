Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $286,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

