Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $265.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

